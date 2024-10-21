Subscribe
On Failure to Warn, reasonable suspicion to investigate for the state-level crime of reckless endangerment, and exclusion of federal…
On May 21, 2025, the U.
Jun 5
Ed Berkovich
April 2025
On whether the PREP Act confers immunity on government officials and others from state-level criminal prosecution for COVID-19-era…
Introduction
Apr 8
Ed Berkovich
October 2024
On the prospects for county- and state-level investigation and prosecution of CDC personnel and others for wrongdoing in the COVID-19…
Introduction
Oct 21, 2024
Ed Berkovich
