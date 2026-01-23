I snail mailed letters identical or similar to the one below to state attorneys general still in office who co-signed their February 5, 2025, letter to congressional leadership. A copy and paste-able link to that letter follows the endnotes and there’s a clickable link to it in the first comment.

Snail mailed because it’s less easy to dismiss something tangible that’s opened, handled, looked at, dealt with, and maybe discussed or taken into a meeting by someone to flip through while bored, as opposed to more easily click-past-able digital traffic.

“All is vanity” from Ecclesiastes comes to mind when doing this sort of thing—especially given how much is going on these days—though, so does the power of thinking small and taking mustard seed level micro-actions to hopefully nudge the universe.

I hope readers in states whose attorney general signed the letter will consider writing them asking about the prospects for follow through. Ray Flores’ notion about turning causes into cases comes to mind.

The addresses and page break formatting from my exemplar letter below mess up when posted on Substack, but the content is the same as what I snail mailed.

This letter follows:

Edward A. Berkovich

Attorney at Law

January 23, 2026

The Honorable Mike Hilgers Nebraska Attorney General 1445 K Street, Room 2115 Lincoln, NE 68508

Re: February 5, 2025, letter: “An inquiry into the response to COVID-19” – and renewed attention to the issue

Dear Attorney General Hilgers:

Thank you for co-signing the above-referenced letter with 16 other state attorneys general.

I hope the legal principles discussed in the enclosed article, On the Prospects for County- and State-Level Investigation and Prosecution of CDC Personnel and Others for Wrongdoing in the COVID-19 Vaccination Era,[1] will assist your team in evaluating any materials the House Select Committee on the Corona Virus Pandemic may send you in terms of those materials’ utility for potential state-level investigation and prosecution if supported of any malign federal personnel.

Senator Ron Johnson’s (R-WI) team cited some of my co-work product on related issues,[2] which I mention to buoy my credibility a little since this letter is unsolicited.

One reason I write now is President Trump’s recent statement that autopen actions under former President Biden were illegal. See “Trump Says Biden Autopen Actions Are Illegal, Calls For Arrests.” The Dallas Express, Sat. January 17, 2026. Those autopen actions included the preemptive pardon of Dr. Anthony Fauci referred to in the letter you signed, recently in the news again:

The Dallas Express previously reported in July 2025 that autopen use for late-term Biden pardons, including the preemptive pardon of Dr. Anthony Fauci, was approved by then–White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients rather than documented directly by Biden.[3]

Attorney General Hilgers January 23, 2026 Page 2 _______________

Hopefully, a state-level Covid-19 era reckoning is not considered a dead “oh well” issue by state attorneys general. I trust your team realizes there may be reasonable suspicion to investigate for Covid-19 era wrongdoing beyond any wrongdoing committed by conspicuous public figures, some of which I believe is chronologized in the article Sen. Johnson’s team cited.[4]

Finally, regarding any concerns that the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (“PREP Act”) immunizes malign actors or preempts state-level prosecution if supported, I’ve published two articles on my Substack account—@edberkovich—about why the PREP Act is not an obstacle and am working on a third in that series.

Because I work for a government entity, I should state the content herein including its advocative nature is my own and does not reflect my employer’s views.

Please don’t hesitate to have a member of your team contact me to discuss this matter. Regarding why I’m not sending this letter to my home state’s attorney general, I sent a letter similar in gist to his office last year and received a polite response. I’m sending identical or similar letters and the enclosure to most of your co-signers.

Sincerely,

Edward A. Berkovich Attorney at Law Utah State Bar License No. 6180

Enc.

[1] The article was published in two places. Here: On the Prospects for County- and State-Level Investigation and Prosecution of CDC Personnel and Others for Wrongdoing in the COVID-19 Vaccination Era - DailyClout. And here: https://open.substack.com/pub/edberkovich/p/on-the-prospects-for-county-and-state-576?r=cld73&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web.

[2] U. S. Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations Majority Staff Interim Report titled Failure to Warn: How Federal Health Agencies Downplayed the Risk of Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Following COVID-19 Vaccination, at n.3.

[3] Trump Says Biden Autopen Actions Are Illegal, Calls For Arrests; https://tinyurl.com/47m2sezv (emphasis added).

[4] FOIA’d CDC Emails Reveal Disturbing Myocarditis Timeline Warranting Investigation: Different Messaging Internally Vs. Publicly About COVID-19 Vaccines and Myocarditis – DailyClout, November 2, 2023; FOIA’d CDC Emails Reveal Disturbing Myocarditis Timeline Warranting Investigation: Different Messaging Internally vs. Publicly About COVID-19 Vaccines and Myocarditis. - DailyClout.

State attorneys general letter to congressional leadership: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LbNbjrePFXlfz47ouR7ZdRpR62Vm14xM/view?usp=drive_link