Introduction

This post expands on my assertion in PREPA Part Two[1] that the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREPA) doesn’t preempt state-level criminal prosecution for COVID-19-era wrongdoing. That post construed only the text of PREPA’s preemption clause. While a court’s “analysis of a pre-emption statute begins with its text[,]” Medtronic, Inc. v. Lohr, 518 U.S. 470, 484 (1996), it doesn’t end there. Instead, a court’s analysis is informed by recognized preemption analytical principles, id. at 485, which I discuss and apply below, after which I reach the same conclusion as in PREPA Part Two: PREPA does not preempt such state-level criminal prosecution.

While I think most aligned legal professionals and general readers agree with my overall conclusions that PREPA neither immunizes[2] from nor preempts[3] state-level criminal prosecution—even if maybe not agreeing analytically with how I reach those conclusions—I continue writing on this subject for sake of completeness; to counter contrary claims, if any remain; to serve as a resource for any state attorneys general, state legislative investigative bodies, state grand jury panels, or county prosecutors that may pursue reckoning efforts for COVID-19-era wrongdoing;[4] and to similarly serve as a resource for response to wrongdoing committed under future public health emergencies, including any such emergencies possibly being predicted.[5]

Recognized preemption principles

Even when a preemption clause like PREPA’s is express—meaning it explicitly says it preempts state law—a court’s “interpretation of that language does not occur in a contextual vacuum. Rather, that interpretation is informed by two presumptions about the nature of pre-emption.” Medtronic, id., at 485.

First, “[i]n all pre-emption cases, and particularly in those in which Congress has legislated” “in a field which the states have traditionally occupied,” courts “start with the assumption that the historic police powers of the States were not [intended by Congress] to be superseded by the Federal Act [here, PREPA] unless that was the clear and manifest purpose of Congress.” Id. (cleaned up).

This “canon of [statutory] construction [is] called the “presumption against preemption,” which instructs that federal law should not be read to preempt laws involving the states’ historic police powers “unless that was the clear and manifest purpose of Congress.””[6]

Second, “[t]he purpose of Congress is the ultimate touchstone in every preemption case.” Medtronic, id. (brackets in original). “Congress’ intent” “primarily is discerned from the language of the pre-emption statute and the “statutory framework” surrounding it.” Medtronic, id. at 486. “Also relevant” “is the structure and purpose of the statute [that has a preemption clause] as a whole, as revealed not only in the text, but through the reviewing court’s reasoned understanding of the way in which Congress intended the statute and its surrounding regulatory scheme to affect business, consumers, and the law.” Id. (internal quotation marks and citations omitted). See also, Cipollone v. Liggett Group, Inc., 505 U.S. 504, 545 (1992) (Scalia, J., concurring in the judgement in part and dissenting in part) (“The ultimate question in each [pre-emption] case, as we have framed the inquiry, is one of Congress’s intent, as revealed by the text, structure, purposes, and subject matter of the statutes involved.”) (citations omitted).

In the PREPA context the presumption against preemption holds

Enforcing state criminal laws is a historic police power of the states. See e.g., United States v. Lopez, 514 U.S. 549, 564 (1995) (referring to “areas such as criminal law enforcement or education where States historically have been sovereign”) (emphasis added). Given the absence in PREPA of any stated purpose by Congress to supersede state-level criminal law enforcement, let alone a “clear and manifest purpose” to do so, “the assumption that the historic police powers of the States were not [intended by Congress] to be superseded by [PREPA]” holds. Medtronic, id. at 485.

Congress is not coy when its “clear and manifest purpose” is to immunize from or preempt state-level criminal prosecution—Congress clearly, manifestly, and plainly says so. See, e.g., 50 U.S.C. § 4558(j) (Defense Production Act of 1950) (providing a specific defense “to any civil or criminal action brought under the antitrust laws or any similar law of any State”) (internal parenthesis omitted); 8 U.S.C. § 1324a(h)(2) (Unlawful employment of aliens) (“The provisions of this section preempt any State or local law imposing civil or criminal sanctions other than through licensing and similar laws[.]”) (internal parenthesis omitted). Cf., Medtronic, id. at 487 (“It is, to say the least, difficult to believe that Congress would, without comment, remove all means of judicial recourse for those injured by illegal conduct, and it would take language much plainer” “to convince us that Congress intended that result.”) (cleaned up). See also, cf., Estate of Maglioli v. Andover Subacute Rehab. Ctr., 478 F. Supp.3d 518, 532 (2020) (even where a state “filled the gap” with an state executive order extending PREPA coverage, “[s]uch immunity shall not extend to acts or omissions that constitute a crime[.]”) It follows that if an extension of an immunity provision does not immunize from crime, the immunity provision being extended does not, and it follows that a legislative body would not withhold immunity from criminal prosecution while providing for preemption thereof.

Since in PREPA Congress didn’t clearly, manifestly, and plainly say its purpose was to immunize from or preempt state-level criminal prosecution, the presumption against preemption of state-level criminal prosecution holds.

The language of PREPA’s preemption statute/clause does not support Congressional intent to preempt state-level criminal prosecution

As stated above, PREPA Part Two[7] considered only the language of PREPA’s preemption clause and asserted there’s not a word, phrase, or sentence in PREPA’s preemption clause to support that Congress intended PREPA to supersede the states’ sovereign and historic police powers of state-level criminal law enforcement and prosecution.

The language of the statutory framework surrounding PREPA’s preemption clause does not support Congressional intent to preempt state-level criminal prosecution

If “discern[ing]” “Congress’ intent” “from the language of” ““statutory framework” surrounding [PREPA’s preemption clause,]” Medtronic, id., at 486, means discerning Congress’ intent from the language in other subsections within PREPA, PREPA Part One argued PREPA’s rife use of civil law terminology, plus the absence of criminal law terminology therein, supports that it confers broad immunity from civil actions, not from criminal prosecution.

Here, regarding preemption, as opposed to immunity, I similarly assert Congress’ rife use of civil law terminology throughout PREPA’s text, plus the absence of criminal law terminology therein, supports that Congress’ intent for PREPA’s preemption clause was to preempt civil causes of action, not criminal prosecution. Here’s the civil law terminology gleaned from PREPA’s text: “suit and liability[,]” “claims for loss[,]” 247d-6d(a)(1); “design, development, clinical testing or investigation, manufacture, labeling, distribution, formulation, packaging, marketing, promotion, sale, purchase, donation, dispensing, prescribing, administration, licensing, or use of such countermeasure[,]” 247d-6d(a)(2)(B); “shall consider the need to define the scope of permissible civil actions under subsection (d)[,]” 247d-6d(c)(2)(B); “each covered person sued[,]” 247d-6d(c)(3) (“sued” not “prosecuted”); “the sole exception to the immunity from suit and liability covered persons set forth in subsection (a) shall be for an exclusive Federal cause of action against a covered person[,]” 247d-6d(d)(1) (“cause of action” not “indictment” or “prosecution”); “An action under this subsection may be brought for wrongful death or serious physical injury by any person who suffer such injury or by any representative of such person[,]” 247d-6d(d)(2) (civil actions are brought by “person[s]” or their “representatives[,]” prosecutions are brought by governments) to be “prov[en] by clear and convincing evidence of willful misconduct[,]” 247d-6(c)(3) (“clear and convincing” being a civil standard of proof, as opposed to proving elements of a crime beyond reasonable doubt, the criminal law standard); “the complaint shall plead each element of the plaintiff’s claim[,]” 247d-6d(e)(3) (civil actions are brought by plaintiffs, in a complaint, criminal actions are brought by governments, in an information or indictment), “the plaintiff shall verify the complaint[,]” 247d-6d(e)(4)(A); “the complaint shall include a verification, made by affidavit under oath, stating the pleading is true to the knowledge of the deponent[,]” 247d-6d(e)(4)(B); “Any action…shall be assigned initially to a panel of three judges[,]” 247d-6d(e)(5) (criminal actions are tried in front of a judge or jury, not a three judge panel); discovery governed by “Rule 37, Federal Rules of Civil Procedure[,]” 247d-6d(e)(6)(B); “award of damages[,]” 247d-6d(e)(7)(A) (an award of damages, not a criminal sentence imposed or order of restitution imposed as part of a criminal sentence); “No provider of collateral source benefits shall recovery any amount against the plaintiff or receive any lien or credit or credit against the plaintiff’s recovery or be equitably or legally subrogated to the right of the plaintiff in an action under subsection (d)[,]” 247d-6d(e)(7)(B) (civil action terminology); “noneconomic damages may be awarded[,]” “proportional to the percentage of responsibility[,]” 247d-6d(e)(8) (same).

Instead of signaling Congress’ intent that PREPA preempt state-level criminal prosecution, the statutory framework surrounding PREPA’s preemption clause expressly contemplates the possibility of related criminal prosecutions in certain circumstances, see 42 U.S.C. § 247d-6d(c)(5)(B)(i), (ii) (““enforcement action” means a criminal prosecution[,]” among other things; ““covered remedy” means an outcome—(I) that is a criminal conviction[,]” among other things, respectively), and neither of those subsections contains language suggesting their exclusivity as remedies analogous to “the sole exception to the immunity from suit and liability of covered persons[,]” (§ 247d-6d(d)(1)) language PREPA employs seeking to limit civil “cause[s] of action[.]” Id. And PREPA impliedly does not rule out the possibility of related federal prosecution. See 42 U.S.C. § 247d-6d(f) (Actions by and against the United States) (“Nothing in [PREPA] shall be construed to abrogate or limit any right, remedy, or authority that the United States or any agency thereof may possess under any other provision of law[.]”).

Nor would such a federal enforcement action, criminal prosecution, or criminal conviction preclude later state-level criminal prosecution for the same conduct because the U.S. Supreme “Court has long held that two offenses are not the same offense for double jeopardy purposes if prosecuted by different sovereigns[.]” United States v. Gamble, 139 S.Ct. 1960, 1964 (1985) (internal quotation marks omitted).

Thus, the civil law language in the statutory framework surrounding PREPA’s preemption clause and the language recognizing the possibility of related criminal prosecution does not support that Congress intended to preempt state-level criminal prosecution. Further below I provide more support for that proposition.

As an aside, I note without discussion the later dismissed federal criminal prosecution of Dr. Kirk Moore and others in United States v. Plastic Surgery Inst. of Utah, Inc., et al., 2:23-CR-00010 (D. Utah), alleging “destroy[ing] hundreds of doses of government-provided COVID-19 vaccines,” “distribut[ing] COVID-19 vaccination record cards to persons without administering a COVID-19 vaccine to them[,]” “and administer[ing] saline shots to minor children to trick them into thinking they had received a vaccine[,]” was a prosecution alleging violations of generally applicable federal criminal laws: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to convert, sell, convey, and dispose of government property; conversion, sale, conveyance, and disposal of government property and aiding and abetting.[8] See English v. General Elec. Co., 496 U.S. 72, 83 (1990) (field preemption decision) (parenthetically summarized as “explaining in dicta that generally applicable criminal laws are not likely to fall within the preempted field” in Preemption Primer, supra n. 6, at 23, n. 187).

If “discern[ing]” “Congress’ intent” “from the language of” ““statutory framework” surrounding it[,]” Medtronic, id., at 486, means discerning Congress’ intent from the other subsections outside PREPA that surround it, that is beyond the scope of this post, which I may or may not come back to in a later post.

The related “structure and purpose” preemption analytical principle further supports that Congress did not intend PREPA to preempt state-level criminal prosecution

A related preemption analytical principle seeks discerning Congress’ intent by reviewing “the structure and purpose of [PREPA] as a whole” “as revealed in the text” of PREPA and “through the reviewing court’s reasoned understanding of the way in which Congress intended the statute and its surrounding regulatory scheme to affect business, consumers, and the law.” Medtronic, 518 U.S. at 486 (internal quotation marks and citations omitted).

Regarding PREPA’s structure and purpose as a whole, in addition to Congress’ rife use of civil law terminology/text throughout PREPA’s entire structure, PREPA provides its own statutory procedure, 42 U.S.C. § 247d-6d(e) (Procedures for suit), for bringing a “cause of action[,]” § 247d -6d(d)(1) (as opposed to a criminal prosecution), for “Persons who can sue[,]” § 247d-6d(d)(2), under the one statutory exception to PREPA immunity—certain harms caused by a covered person’s willful misconduct, § 247d -6d(d)(1)—and other procedural provisions, including for discovery pursuant to a rule of civil procedure (Fed. R. Civ. P. 37), not a rule of criminal procedure, all of which “reveal[s]” “in the text[,]” Medtronic, id., that PREPA’s immunity provisions, preemption clause, and allowable causes of action/lawsuits were purposed by Congress to provide immunity from and preemption of civil “suit and liability[,]” § 247d-6d(a)(1)—not criminal prosecutions—and to provide for a sole exception to those when a covered person engages in willful misconduct, whether the covered person is a person “or [business] entity that is” “a manufacturer of [a] countermeasure” or “distributor of [a] countermeasure” as those terms are defined in § 247d-6d(i)(2).

Affect business and the law: More specifically, how Congress intended PREPA to “affect business, consumers, and the law[,]” Medtronic, id., in addition to my assertion immediately above and PREPA Part Two’s construal of PREPA’s preemption clause, PREPA’s legislative history[9] reveals Congress understood PREPA would “make a fundamental change[]” “in [the] civil liability system” relating to “pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms[,]” “drug maker[s,]” “companies[,]” “drug compan[ies,]” and “reckless corporations[,]” all in a “massive tort reform[,]” (citations below in context) as the legislative history reveals.

During the Senate floor speeches about PREPA Senator Hatch acknowledged its “bold proposals[,]” one of which was “to make a fundamental change in our” “civil liability systems toward” “increasing our Nation’s public/private sector capacity to” “counter the effects for the dozens of known biological, chemical or nuclear threat agents[;]” discussed the effect of the “the last several decades of product liability exposure[;]” and the “pervasive climate of apprehension about product liability and litigation exposure” among “many pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms” “chilling the necessary private sector activity[,]”[10] all of which support that PREPA was intended by Congress to confer broad civil immunity and, by implication, civil preemption, not immunity from and preemption of criminal liability.[11]

Senator Biden stated PREPA does not immunize from criminal behavior, albeit in a qualified way, stating “the only way a victim could still recover compensation from a drug maker for a dangerous drug or vaccine would be to prove “willful misconduct,” and then only by “clear and convincing evidence.”[12] What this means is that, for a victim to be able to be compensated by the company that harmed him, he must prove that they committed a crime. And even if he can do that, the company can still avoid liability simply by notifying the authorities within 7 days that someone was harmed by their product. In other words, so as long as you “confess” to your bad behavior, you can get away with it!”[13]

Though, Senator Leahy stated that “[e]ven if the drug company with the intent to harm people, it would nevertheless be immune from criminal conduct unless the Attorney General or Secretary of Health and Human Services initiates an enforcement action against a drug company that is still pending at the time a personal claim is filed.”[14]

Senator Leahy entered into the Congressional Record Professor Erwin Chemerinsky’s[15] letter[16] addressing “serious constitutional issues raised by” PREPA. That letter referred to, among other things, the “scope of permissible lawsuits[,]” “cause[s] of action[,]” “plaintiff’s claim[s][,]”[17] further supporting that PREPA was understood to be conferring civil immunity and, by implication, civil preemption, not criminal immunity and preemption.

On the House side, Representative Conyers, who also entered that letter into the Congressional Record, criticized PREPA’s corporate liability protections, the result being “no out of pocket payments by reckless corporations and no real recovery for injured citizens[,]”[18] a “massive tort reform” that “would severely limit any compensation[,]” further supporting PREPA was understood by Congress to be conferring civil immunity and civil preemption.

Thus, when PREPA’s preemption clause is considered not “in a contextual vacuum[,]” Medtronic, 518 U.S. at 486, but as one subsection within the context of PREPA’s text, structure, and purpose—including its rife use of civil law terms, its unique procedures for bringing a lawsuit contained within its structure, and its legislative history, all of which support a “reasoned understanding[,]” id., and interpretation that Congress’ intent with PREPA was enacting a civil statute including civil immunity provisions “to affect business” “and the law[,]” id., in the ways discussed in the floor debates, that is, limiting businesses’ legal exposure to civil liability, having nothing to do with state-level criminal prosecution.

Putting it colloquially, to conclude Congress intended plopping a preemption clause that preempts state-level criminal prosecution in the middle of a statute providing for civil immunity and civil procedures would be reading meaning into PREPA that isn’t there, see e.g., State v. Perry, 17 N.W.2d 504, 513 (Neb. 2025) (“It is not within the province of the courts to read meaning into a statute that is not there or to read anything direct and plain out of a statute.”), producing an absurd interpretive result. See e.g., Griffin v. Oceanic Contractors, Inc., 458 U.S. 564, 575 (1982) (“interpretations of a statute which would produce absurd results are to be avoided if alternative interpretations consistent with the legislative purpose are available”); cf., Medtronic, 518 U.S. at 487 (“it would take language much plainer” “to convince [a court] us that Congress intended that result.”) (cleaned up).

Affect consumers: Regarding discerning Congress’ intent for how PREPA would “affect . . . consumers[,]” id. at 486, that doesn’t take much discerning, because in PREPA context “consumers” mean “individual[s]” suffering “death; physical, mental, or emotional injury, illness, or [a] condition; fear of physical, mental, or emotional injury, illness, disability, or condition, including any need for medical monitoring; and loss of or damage to property, including business interruption loss” “that has a causal relationship with the administration to or use by [the] individual of a covered countermeasure[,]” § 247d-6d(a)(2)(A), (B) (internal romanette omitted in the former), and Congress’ intent was to significantly limit such suffering individuals’ options for recovery to civil actions where a covered person engages in willful misconduct. § 247d-6d(d), (e), or as provided for in the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP). 42 U.S.C. § 247d-6e (Covered countermeasure process). The scope of those limits has been and is being tested in Covid-19 era civil cases, some of which are likely familiar to aligned readers.[19]

Overall conclusion based on recognized preemption principles

Thus, based on the discussion above, the text of PREPA’s preemption clause, the presumption against preemption, the statutory framework surrounding it (including that framework’s expressly contemplating the possibility of related criminal prosecutions), and its structure and purpose as revealed from a reasoned understanding of the way in which Congress intended the statute and its surrounding regulatory scheme to affect business, consumers, and the law, all support that Congress intended PREPA’s preemption clause to preempt civil causes of action, not criminal prosecution.

Comparing the text of PREPA’s preemption clause with the one Medtronic construed supports that Congress did not intend PREPA to preempt state-level criminal prosecution

While the close textual comparison below more logically should be in PREPA Part Two, since that post specifically construed the text of PREPA’s preemption clause, here are PREPA’s and Medtronic’s preemption clauses, first in full, then parsed down and side-by-side for clarity:

PREPA’s:

[N]o State or political subdivision of a State may establish, enforce, or continue in effect with respect to a covered countermeasure any provision of law or legal requirement that—

(A) is different from, or is in conflict with, any requirement applicable under this section; and

(B) relates to the design, development, clinical testing or investigation, formulation, manufacture, distribution, sale, donation, purchase, marketing, promotion, packaging, labeling, licensing, use, any other aspect of safety or efficacy, or the prescribing, dispensing, or administration by qualified persons of the covered countermeasure, or to any matter included in a requirement applicable to the covered countermeasure under this section or any other section of this chapter, or under the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act[.]

Medtronic’s:

[N]o State or political subdivision of a State may establish or continue in effect with respect to a device intended for human use any requirement—

(1) which is different from, or in addition to, any requirement applicable under this chapter to the device, and

(2) which relates to the safety or effectiveness of the device or to any other matter included in a requirement applicable to the device under this chapter.”

Parsed down, side-by-side:

Construing Medtronic’s preemption clause, the U.S. Supreme Court was “convince[d] . . . that when Congress enacted [that clause], it was primarily concerned with the problem of specific, conflicting state statutes and regulations rather than the general duties enforced by common-law actions[,]” because that clause “refers to “requirements” many times throughout its text” “in each instance” of which “the word is linked with language suggesting that its focus is device-specific enactments of positive law by legislative or administrative bodies, not the application of general rules of common law by judges and juries.” Medtronic, 518 U.S. at 489 (bold emphasis added).

Given the above clauses’ similarities—almost mirroring each other in relevant part—and given that “requirement” in preemption law has an established meaning of a statute, regulation, common-law duty, or other rule of law that must be obeyed,[20] it’s reasonable to assert a court construing PREPA’s preemption clause would similarly be “convince[d] . . . that when Congress enacted [PREPA], it was primarily concerned with the problem of specific, conflicting state statutes and regulations rather than the general duties enforced by[,]” id., state-level criminal laws because in PREPA’s preemption clause, “requirement[]” “is linked with language suggesting that its focus is [countermeasure]-specific enactments of positive law by [state] legislatures and administrative bodies[,]” id. (bold emphasis added), § 247d-6d (b)(8), (8)(b) (“no State or political subdivision of a State may establish, enforce, or continue in effect with respect to a covered countermeasure any provision of law or legal requirement that”) (bold emphasis added); (“relates to the design, development, clinical testing” “safety or efficacy” “of the covered countermeasure[.]”) (bold emphasis added), “not the application of general rules of [criminal] law by judges and juries.” Medtronic, id. See also, English v. General Elec. Co., 496 U.S. 72, 83 (1990) (field preemption decision) (parenthetically summarized as “explaining in dicta that generally applicable criminal laws are not likely to fall within the preempted field” in Preemption Primer, supra n. 6, at 23, n. 187).

Conclusion

For the reasons above I continue to assert PREPA was intended to immunize from civil liability and preempt civil actions, not to immunize from criminal liability and preempt criminal prosecutions.

PREPA Part Four will discuss some odds and ends, including relevant decisions not yet discussed, and whether a covered person who carries out a covered countermeasure can be prosecuted for a crime, if supported.

