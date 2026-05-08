My post below relates to this Due Diligence and Art post:

It doesn’t matter if it’s exaggerated or not if the people doing the faking (if so) have executive orders and badges and guns and handcuffs and jails and detention camps and quarantine facilities at their disposal. Think Article 58 arrests in the former U.S.S.R. or the Covid cruise ship quarantines themselves for that matter.

Before I got sidetracked with PREPA (besides my perpetual day job), I was working on a template petition for a writ of habeas corpus for apprehensions and quarantines related to cruise ships and medical detention camps—we weren’t ready for Covid but we can be for next time. Now, I have in mind additional prospective unjust apprehensions, like for what ICE facilities could be used for in the future, if so, or certain hospital detentions, if any. I got as far as the draft template posted below, which has useful materials linked in both its body and its footnotes.

Though I prefer not posting inchoate work product, I do so here in light of the recent Hantavirus news to stimulate thought and so maybe another legal professional with time will take this idea and run with it—I disclaim copyrights and work product privileges for this draft. It is obviously not legal advice and not to be relied on as such.

I got into this subject after reading Mansoor Adayfi’s book titled Don’t Forget Us Here: Lost and Found at Guantanamo (Grand Central Publishing 2021) and Boumediene v. Bush, 553 U.S. 723 (2008) (extending habeas corpus rights to at least some detainees at Guantanamo Bay) and started thinking about habeas corpus notions in the Covid cruise ship quarantine context.

I probably don’t need to tell Due Diligence and Art readers that what happened in 2020 including lockdowns and quarantines can happen again and worse can happen. Aaron Day has referred to wrongfully-imprisoned persons in the digital currency space (I don’t know enough about that to vouch for or discount that).

The draft’s factual scenario is both fictional and plausible, as the 2020 cruise ship apprehensions and quarantines show. The draft combines real orders from the 2020 cruise ship events with a fictional scenario for developing possible legal arguments for later adaptation and use. I invite constructive criticism. As I’ve disclaimed copyrights and work product privileges for this draft, anybody can use use it, modify it, borrow from it how they see fit, use what they like, leave the rest. No part of the draft is intended as legal advice and it should not be relied on as such—challenging HHS/CDC apprehension and quarantine on habeas corpus grounds is an untrodden area of law to my knowledge, anybody who uses any part of this draft is responsible for their use and any consequences that flow from their use.[1]

Jane Doe

Petitioner pro se

123 4th Street

Fiction City, Fiction State 12345

Tel: 555-123-4567

janedoe@fictionmail.com

IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE DISTRICT OF [APPLICABLE DISTRICT]

JANE DOE, )

)

v. )

)

JOSEPH ROBINETTE BIDEN, JR., ) PETITION FOR WRIT

President of the United States ) OF HABEAS CORPUS

The White House )

1600 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W. ) Case No. ____________

Washington, D.C. 20500 ) [to be filled in by

) court clerk]

XAVIER BECERRA )

United States Secretary of Health )

and Human Services )

Hubert A. Humphrey Building )

200 Independence Avenue S.W. )

Washington, D.C. 20201 )

)

MANDY K. COHEN )

Director of the United States Centers )

for Disease Control and Prevention )

1600 Clifton Road )

Atlanta, GA 30329 )

)

FICTIONAL NAME )

Commander of Hill Air Force Base )

Ogden, Utah )

)

[Lisa Rotz, MD, CBP, and others who signed )

CDC orders other enforcement agency personnel, )

to be filled-in and formatted correctly] )

)

Respondents. )

PETITION FOR WRIT OF HABEAS CORPUS UNDER 28 U.S.C. § 2241[2]

1. Petitioner Jane Doe (Jane) seeks a writ of habeas corpus. Jane acts on her own behalf and through her Next Friend, Mr. John Doe, her husband. Jane is being held in Respondents’ unlawful custody at Hill Air Force Base, Ogden, Utah, under an unlawful quarantine order, order continuing quarantine, 14-day order for extension of quarantine, and written federal order for continuing quarantine. A separate memorandum in support of Jane’s claims is submitted with this petition.[3]

Personal information

2. Name of person held: Jane Doe.

3. Other names Jane Doe has used: Jane Smith, before marrying Mr. Doe in 2016.

4. Place of confinement:

(a) Name of institution: Hill Air Force Base.

(b) Address: Ogden, Utah.

(c) Identification number of person held: Unknown.

5. Whose orders are holding Jane? Federal authorities are holding Jane Doe under the orders described immediately below in paragraphs (6)(a) through (6)(d).

Decisions or actions Jane is challenging

6. Jane is challenging the lawfulness of:

(a) The quarantine order (copy filed separately as Appendix A).

(b) The medical declaration in support of the quarantine order (copy filed separately as Appendix B).

(c) The order continuing quarantine (copy filed separately as Appendix C).

(d) The 14-day order for extension of quarantine (copy filed separately as Appendix D).

(e) The written Federal order continuing her quarantine (copy filed separately as Appendix E).

(f) Her apprehension by United States Customs and Border (CPB) personnel, which happened on January 1, 2025, one day after December 31, 2024, when Jane was a passenger on a commercial aircraft, Example Airlines, flight number 123, from San Francisco to Salt Lake City.

Jane is also challenging:

(g) The constitutionality of the federal statutes, rules, and regulations under which she was apprehended and is now being held under the orders above.

(h) The lawfulness of the Presidential Executive Order enabling the federal statutes, rules, and regulations referred to in paragraph (6)(f) immediately above interpreted to justify Jane’s apprehension, quarantine, continued quarantine, and extension of quarantine.

7. More information about the decision or action Jane is challenging:

(a) The name and location of the agency whose action Jane is challenging was stated above and restated here: CDC, whose main office is located at: 600 Clifton Road, Atlanta, GA 30329.

(b) Docket number, case number, or opinion number: there are none.

(c) Decisions or actions Jane is challenging: Jane re-states paragraphs (6)(a) through (6)(h).

Jane’s earlier challenges to the decisions or actions

8. (a) Jane was not permitted to challenge her apprehension by CBP personnel, which happened on January 1, 2025, or her initial three-day quarantine, both of which were carried out pursuant to the quarantine order, signed by a CDC official.[4]

(b) Three days later, on January 4, 2025, another CDC official, separate from the one who signed the quarantine order, reassessed the putative need to keep Jane quarantined, then signed the order continuing quarantine. Jane was not permitted to participate in, or pose a challenge to, that reassessment, nor was she permitted the opportunity to examine the medical and other records related to either the original quarantine order or the order continuing quarantine.

(c) Five days later, on January 9, 2025, still another CDC official “determined” Jane to be “a high-risk contact to a family member[,]” after which a CDC official signed a 14-day order for extension of quarantine, retroactive to January 3, 2025, effectively extending Jane’s unlawful custody for at least eight more days, to at least January 17, 2025. Jane was not permitted to participate in the determination resulting in the 14-day extension of quarantine, nor was she permitted the opportunity to examine the medical and other records related to that determination.

(d) Then, on January 10, 2025, Jane requested a medical review of CDC’s order continuing quarantine (and by implication the 14-day order for extension of quarantine), which was granted. Before that medical review was convened, Jane or her authorized advocate were provided an opportunity—albeit a legally inadequate opportunity—to examine the medical and other records that pertain to her, for the first time since the day Jane was apprehended, and nine days after that day.

(e) Then, still another CDC official—by now a fourth CDC official—convened the medical review on January 12, 2025, after which, following a process, Jane’s quarantine was continued under a “written Federal order” dated January 13, 2025.

(f) So far, Jane has been ordered held until at least January 17, 2025, under a succession of unlawful orders signed by government personnel, all of whom are in one division (CDC), of one department (U. S. Dept. of Health and Human Services) (HHS), of one branch of government (the Executive branch), who signed those unlawful orders without any prior or subsequent review or scrutiny whatsoever by a neutral magistrate of any judicial body, resulting in Jane’s unlawful custody for what will be at least 16 days and possibly more if this court does not intervene by granting this petition.

(g) Jane has not appealed outside of the process described above in paragraph 8(d) because the federal statutes, rules, and regulations under which she was apprehended and is now being unlawfully held in custody do not provide for appeals. Nor do they provide any prior or subsequent review or scrutiny by a neutral magistrate of any judicial body, except for a Petition for a Writ of Habeas Corpus.

Motion under 28 U.S.C. § 2255.

9. (a) Jane is not challenging a conviction or sentence, because she has committed no crime and has not been convicted or sentenced.

(b) For the same reason—no conviction or sentence—she has not filed a motion in a United States Court of Appeals under 28 U.S.C. § 2244(b)(3)(A).

(c) For the same reason 28 U.S.C. § 2255 is not an available remedy.

Other appeals

10. Jane has not filed any other appeal because the federal statutes, rules, and regulations under which she is being unlawfully held do not provide for appeals, except for a Petition for a Writ of Habeas Corpus.

Grounds for Jane’s challenges in this petition

Ground One: The quarantine order[5] is unlawful because it does not contain requisite articulable particular facts as required by applicable HHS/CDC-promulgated rules and regulations.[6] Instead, it contains conclusory statements, quoted immediately below in the Supporting Facts section of this Ground One.

(a) Supporting Facts: The Quarantine Order states, under “SECTION B: FINDINGS”: “Based on the attached medical declaration, I find: 1. The scientific evidence collected concerning the outbreak of 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) establishes” “the disease meets the definition of “severe acute respiratory syndromes[;]”” “3. CDC reasonably believes” “all subject persons are in the qualifying stage of COVID-19[;]” (emphasis added) “CDC bases this reasonable belief on the subject persons being potentially exposed to laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 while onboard the Grand Princess cruise ship[;]” (emphasis added) “4. CDC reasonably believes that if released from quarantine the subject persons would” “constitute a probable source of infection to others[;]” and “CDC bases this reasonable belief on COVID19 being a disease that is transmissible from person to person[;]” “5. The facts listed in the attached medical declaration support the conclusion that quarantine is appropriate.”

(b) Did you present this ground in all appeals that were available to you? No, because the federal statutes, rules, and regulations under which Jane was apprehended and is now unlawfully held in custody do not provide for any appeal, or for any prior or subsequent review or scrutiny whatsoever by a neutral magistrate, except for a Petition for a Writ of Habeas Corpus.

Ground two: The medical declaration[7] the Quarantine order relies on similarly does not contain requisite particular articulable facts required by applicable HHS/CDC-promulgated rules and regulations. Instead, it contains conclusory statements, quoted immediately below in the Supporting Facts section of this Ground Two.

(a) Supporting Facts: The medical declaration states: “[It is] based on the following information and evidence[:][;]” “8) COVID-19 is caused by a novel (new) coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, that was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness in Wuhan, China” patients of which “reportedly had some link to a large seafood and animal market, initially suggesting animal-to-person spread[;]” (parenthesis in original; emphasis added) “9) The scientific evidence collected concerning the outbreak of the COVID-19 disease indicates clearly that the disease meets the definition of “severe acute respiratory syndromes” as specified in under [Presidential] Executive Order 13295, as amended by [Presidential] Executive Orders 13375 and 13674[;]” (emphasis added) “11. History suggests that novel corona viruses that infect humans can cause significant morbidity that justifies a robust health response[,]” then stating mortality rates for previous novel coronaviruses, without citation; “12. Older adults [and others] seem to be at higher risk[,]” based on “[e]arly data[,]” without citation to data, that “suggest[s]” that claim; (emphasis added) “13. As of March 7, 2020, there are over 100,000 cases of COVID-19 globally in over 90 locations. More than 200 cases have been identified in the United States[;]” “14. I base my opinion” about “potential[] expos[ure]” “to [sic] laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19, indicating a high level of exposure across the ship[;]” “15. Additionally, I base my reasonable belief on information analyzed from epidemiological and other data regarding the nature and transmission of COVID-19 on cruise ships from the recent outbreak that occurred onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama[;]” “18. Ship travel has already been associated with a number of COVID-19 clusters[;]” “19. … One known positive case of COVID-19 onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship likely resulted in over 700 infections (out of 3,711 passengers and crew) in less than three weeks[;]” (emphasis added) “20. On March 4, 2020, Placer County, California officials reported the death of a passenger who had been onboard the Grand Princess cruise ship on a sailing from February 11-21, 2020, (California to Mexico) (Sailing A) and was a confirmed COVID-19 case. As of March 8, 2020, there are 22 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 among persons who were on the Grand Princess cruise ship for Sailing A[;]” “23. …COVID-19 is a disease that is spread primarily by person-to-person contact through droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. If released from quarantine, the Persons in Quarantine would need to engage in additional movement and likely come into contact with unexposed persons before reaching their home destinations.”

The medical declaration makes all those claims—“caused by” “initially suggesting” “scientific evidence collected” “[h]istory suggests” “seem to be at higher risk” “[e]arly data” “100,00 cases globally” “200 cases [in] the United States” “laboratory confirmed cases” “epidemiological and other data” “associated with a number of COVID-19 clusters” “likely resulted in over 700 infections” (emphasis added) “Placer County” “22 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19” “COVID-19 is…spread primarily by…droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes”—without a single citation.

(b) Did you present this ground in all appeals that were available to you? No, because the federal statutes, rules, and regulations under which Jane was apprehended and is now unlawfully held in custody do not provide for any appeal, or for any prior or subsequent review or scrutiny whatsoever by a neutral magistrate, except for a Petition for a Writ of Habeas Corpus.

Ground three: The order continuing quarantine[8] similarly does not contain requisite particular articulable facts required by applicable HHS/CDC-promulgated rules and regulations. Instead, the order for continuing quarantine refers to documents external to it, without even attempting to convey what the documents’ content purports to say in support of the order continuing quarantine, as immediately below in the Supporting Facts section of this Ground Three.

(a) Supporting Facts: the referred-to documents are: the quarantine order; the medical declaration, CDC reports on the epidemiology of the outbreak of COVID-19 onboard the Grand Princes docked at Oakland, California; CDC reports on the epidemiology of the outbreak of COVID-19 onboard the Diamond Princess docked at Yokohama, Japan; CDC Interim US Guidance for Risk Assessment and Public Health Management of Persons with Potential 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Exposure in Travel-associated or Community Settings; new information in the form of: CDC reports of the epidemiology of the outbreak of COVD[sic]-19 onboard the Grand Princess subsequent to the order for quarantine served on March 12, 2020; review of a (possibly new) medical declaration.

(b) Did you present this ground in all appeals that were available to you? No, because the federal statutes, rules, and regulations under which Jane was apprehended and is now unlawfully held in custody do not provide any prior or subsequent review or scrutiny whatsoever by a neutral magistrate or for any appeal.

Ground four: The 14-day order for extension of quarantine[9] similarly does not contain requisite particular articulable facts required by applicable HHS/CDC-promulgated rules and regulations, as immediately below in the Supporting Facts section of this Ground Four.

(a) Supporting Facts: The 14-day order for extension of quarantine is skeletal, stating only that “the CDC has determined that the Person in Quarantine is a high-risk contact to a family member whose tested positive for infection with COVID-19. The last date of high-risk exposure was March 13, 2020, the date that the Person in Quarantine last had contact with the infected family member.”

(b) Did you present this ground in all appeals that were available to you? No, because the federal statutes, rules, and regulations under which Jane was apprehended and is now unlawfully held in custody do not provide any prior or subsequent review or scrutiny whatsoever by a neutral magistrate or for any appeal.

Ground Five: The written Federal order continuing her quarantine… [I do not address this ground in this template because there is not extant written Federal order issued after a medical review.]

(a) Supporting Facts: [ ].

(b) Did you present this ground in all appeals that were available to you? [ ].

Ground Six: Jane’s apprehension by CPB personnel was an unreasonable seizure in violation of the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution of the United States.

(a) Supporting Facts: As will be developed in Jane’s separate memorandum in support of this petition, the Fourth Amendment applies to all seizures, even if they are called “apprehensions.” Its protections are not limited to seizures related to suspected crimes. An HHS/CDC apprehension is a seizure within the meaning of the Fourth Amendment. Thus, HHS/CDC was required to meet the Fourth Amendment’s probable cause standard, or its equivalent, before ordering Jane apprehended, which it did not, nor could it under the very federal statutes, rules, and regulations on which it relied to apprehend and quarantine Jane.

(b) Did you present this ground in all appeals that were available to you? No, because the federal statutes, rules, and regulations under which Jane was apprehended and is now unlawfully held in custody do not provide any forum to present Ground Six, nor do they provide for prior or subsequent review or scrutiny whatsoever by a neutral magistrate or for any appeal.

Ground Seven: The federal statutes, rules, and regulations under which Jane was apprehended and is now being held are so overbroad as to be unconstitutionally vague.

(a) Supporting Facts: As will be developed in Jane’s separate memorandum in support of this petition, the federal statutes, rules, and regulations under which Jane was apprehended provide that a person who has had the opportunity to be indirectly exposed to another person who has had the opportunity to be indirectly exposed to the infectious agent that causes a quarantinable communicable disease may be apprehended and quarantined, which, as one legal scholar cited in Jane’s memorandum in support of this petition has written, “refers to just about anyone.”[10]

(b) Did you present this ground in all appeals that were available to you? No, because the federal statutes, rules, and regulations under which Jane was apprehended and is now unlawfully held in custody do not provide any forum to present Ground Six, nor do they provide for prior or subsequent review or scrutiny whatsoever by a neutral magistrate or for any appeal.

Ground Eight: The Presidential Executive Orders enabling the federal statutes, rules, and regulations to be construed to apprehend and quarantine Jane are unlawful.

(a) Supporting Facts: The succession of Presidential Executive Orders which, taken together, contain an ever-growing list of quarantinable communication diseases, have been recommended without a sufficient basis. HHS Secretaries’ recommendations for what quarantinable communicable diseases should go on the list have been made without a basis in science.

(b) Did you present this ground in all appeals that were available to you? No, because the federal statutes, rules, and regulations under which Jane was apprehended and is now unlawfully held in custody do not provide any forum to present Ground Six, nor do they provide for prior or subsequent review or scrutiny whatsoever by a neutral magistrate or for any appeal.

Request for relief

State exactly what you want the court to do:

[draft this]

Declaration under penalty of perjury

If you are incarcerated, on what date did you place this petition in the prison mail system:

[draft this]

I declare under penalty of perjury that I am the petitioner, I have read this petition or had it read to me, and the information in this petition is true and correct. I understand that a false statement of a material fact may serve as the basis for prosecution for perjury.

Dated: 09/21/2024.

/s/ Jane Doe

By: John Doe, Jane’s husband and Next Friend 123 4th St. Fictional City, Fictional State

Service

[draft this].

[The memorandum in support of this petition is on the pages that follow.]

Jane Doe

Petitioner pro se

123 4th Street

Fictional City, Fictional State 12345

Tel: 555-123-4567

janedoe@fictionmail.com

IN THE UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE DISTRICT OF [APPLICABLE DISTRICT]

JANE DOE, )

)

v. )

)

JOSEPH ROBINETTE BIDEN, JR., ) MEMORANDUM IN SUPPORT

President of the United States ) OF PETITION FOR WRIT

The White House ) OF HABEAS CORPUS

1600 Pennsylvania Ave., N.W. )

Washington, D.C. 20500 ) Case No. ____________

) [to be filled in by

) court clerk]

XAVIER BECERRA )

United States Secretary of Health )

and Human Services )

Hubert A. Humphrey Building )

200 Independence Avenue S.W. )

Washington, D.C. 20201 )

)

MANDY K. COHEN )

Director of the United States Centers )

for Disease Control and Prevention )

1600 Clifton Road )

Atlanta, GA 30329 )

)

FICTIONAL NAME )

Commander of Hill Air Force Base )

Ogden, Utah )

)

[Lisa Rotz, MD, CBP, and others who signed )

CDC orders other enforcement agency personnel, )

to be filled-in and formatted correctly] )

)

Respondents. )

Facts and prior proceedings

Jane was a passenger on a commercial aircraft, Example Airlines, flight number 123, which flew from San Francisco to Salt Lake City, on December 31, 2024.

Jane sat in seat 30A in coach class, asymptomatic of any illness.

Joe Jones was also on that flight.

Joe sat in seat 20A in coach class, asymptomatic of any illness.

The night before his flight, on December 30, 2024, Joe was at a bar in San Francisco.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states another person who was at the same bar while Joe was there has tested positive for Covid-19.

On January 1, 2025, at 2:00 p.m., two United States Customs and Border (CPB) officers came to Jane’s house, where Jane was still asymptomatic, served her a copy of the quarantine order, then transported her to Hill Air Force Base (HAFB), in Ogden, Utah.

Three days later, on January 4, 2025, another CDC official, separate from the one who signed the quarantine order, reassessed the putative need to keep Jane quarantined, then signed the order continuing quarantine. Jane was not permitted to participate in, or pose a challenge to, that reassessment, nor was she permitted the opportunity to examine the medical and other records related to either the original quarantine order or the order continuing quarantine.

Five days later, on January 9, 2025, still another CDC official “determined” Jane to be “a high-risk contact to a family member[,]” after which a CDC official signed a 14-day order for extension of quarantine, retroactive to January 3, 2025, effectively extending Jane’s unlawful custody for at least eight more days, to at least January 17, 2025. Jane was not permitted to participate in the determination resulting in the 14-day extension of quarantine, nor was she permitted the opportunity to examine the medical and other records related to that determination.

Then, on January 10, 2025, Jane requested a medical review of CDC’s order continuing quarantine (and by implication the 14-day order for extension of quarantine), which was granted. Before that medical review was convened, Jane or her authorized advocate were provided an opportunity—albeit a legally inadequate opportunity—to examine the medical and other records that pertain to her, for the first time since the day Jane was apprehended, and nine days after that day.

Then, still another CDC official—by now a fourth CDC official—convened the medical review on January 12, 2025, after which, following a process, Jane’s quarantine was continued under a “written Federal order” dated January 13, 2025.

So far, Jane has been ordered held until at least January 17, 2025, under a succession of orders signed by government personnel, all of whom are in one division (CDC), of one department (U. S. Dept. of Health and Human Services) (HHS), of one branch of government (the Executive branch), who signed those unlawful orders without any prior or subsequent review or scrutiny whatsoever by a neutral magistrate of any judicial body, resulting in Jane’s unlawful custody for what will be at least 16 days and possibly more if this court does not intervene by granting this petition.

Jane has not appealed outside of the medical review process described above because the federal statutes, rules, and regulations under which she was apprehended and is now being unlawfully held in custody do not provide for appeals. Nor do they provide any prior or subsequent review or scrutiny by a neutral magistrate of any judicial body, except for a Petition for a Writ of Habeas Corpus.

Legal framework

Jane was seized under putative legal authority derived from a combination of federal statutes, rules, and regulations, as follows.

a. Statutes

42 U.S.C. § 264(a) (Promulgation and enforcement by Surgeon General) “authoriz[es]” “the Surgeon General, with the approval of the [HHS] Secretary” “to make and enforce” “regulations” that “in his judgment are necessary to prevent the introduction, transmission, or spread of communicable diseases from” “from one State of possession into any other State or possession[,]” id., among other things.

42 U.S.C. § 264(b) (Apprehension, detention, or conditional release of individuals) “provide[s] for the apprehension, detention, or conditional release of individuals” “for the purpose of preventing the introduction, transmission or spread of such communicable diseases as may be specified from time to time in Executive orders of the President upon the recommendation of the [HHS] Secretary.” Id.[11]

42 U.S.C. § 264(d)(1) (Apprehension and examination of persons reasonably believed to be infected) states such regulations “may provide for the apprehension and examination of any individual reasonably believed to be infected with a communicable disease in a qualifying stage and (A) to be moving or about to move from a State to another State; or (B) to be a probable source of infection to individuals who, while infected with such a disease in a qualifying stage, will be moving from a State to another State.” (emphasis added).[12]

b. Regulations

[draft this].

c. Presidential Executive Orders

[draft this].

CDC Says It Erred in Measles Study - Los Angeles Times; https://tinyurl.com/5n8xj2w7 (CDC has made inexplicable mistakes in the past, requiring the agency to “acknowledge[]” in its own words the “serious” “omission” of “fail[ing] to disclose to parents” in a majority African American and Latino neighborhood “one of the vaccines” used in a study “was experimental.”)

And developing interim plans to effectively quarantine people in camps or in “swap[ed] households[,] among other things, even while acknowledging “there is no empirical evidence whether [its] approach will increase, decrease or have no effect on morbidity and mortality during the COVID-19 epidemic.” Interim Operational Considerations for Implementing the Shielding Approach to Prevent COVID-19 Infections in Humanitarian Settings | CDC; https://tinyurl.com/xcb24tbj.

· More severe that its Utah state law equivalent, cite both.

42 CFR § 70.1 Definitions (selected).

Apprehension means the temporary taking into custody of an individual or group for purposes of determining whether Federal quarantine, isolation, of conditional release is warranted.

Communicable stage means the stage during which an infectious agent may be transmitted either directly or indirectly from an infected individual to another individual.

Contaminated environment means the presence of an infectious agent on a surface, including inanimate articles, or on a substance, including food, water, or in the air.

Precommunicable stage means the stage beginning upon an individual’s earliest opportunity for exposure to an infectious agent and ending upon the individual entering or reentering the communicable stage of the disease or, if the individual does not enter the communicable stage, the latest date at which the individual could reasonably be expected to have the potential to enter or reenter the communicable stage.

Public health emergency as used in this part means:

(1) Any communicable disease event as determined by the Director with either documented or significant potential for regional, national, or international communicable disease spread or that is highly likely to cause death or serious illness if not properly controlled; or

(2) Any communicable disease event described in a declaration by the Secretary pursuant to 319(a) of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. § 247d(a)); or

[three additional subsections].

Qualifying stage is statutorily defined (42 U.S.C. § 264(d)(2)) to mean:

(1) The communicable stage of a quarantinable communicable disease; or

(2) The precommunicable stage of the quarantinable communicable disease, but only if the quarantinable communicable disease would be likely to cause a public health emergency if transmitted to other individuals.

Reasonably believed to be infected, as applied to an individual, means specific articulable facts upon which a public health officer could reasonably draw the inference that an individual has been exposed, either directly or indirectly, to the infectious agent that causes a quarantinable communicable disease, as through contact with an infected person or an infected person’s bodily fluids, a contaminated environment, or through an intermediate host or vector, and that as a consequence of the exposure, the individual is or may be harboring in the body the infectious agent of that quarantinable communicable disease.

42 CFR § 70.6 Apprehension and detention of persons with quarantinable communicable diseases.

(a) The Director may authorize the apprehension, medical examination, quarantine, isolation, or conditional release of any individual for the purpose of preventing the introduction, transmission, and spread of quarantinable communicable diseases, as specified by [Presidential] Executive Order, based upon a finding that:

(1) The individual is reasonably believed to be infected with a quarantinable communicable disease in a qualifying stage and is moving or about to move from a State into another State; or

(2) The individual is reasonably believed to be infected with a quarantinable communicable disease in a qualifying stage and constitutes a probable source of infection to other individuals who may be moving from a State into another State.

(b) [about adequate food and water].

42 CFR § 70.14 Requirements relating to the issuance of a Federal order for quarantine, isolation, or conditional release.

Article quotation: “Federal law also provides for the “apprehension and examination of persons” when the following factors are present: 1) The person is “reasonably believed to be infected” with a communicable disease in a communicable or precommunicable stage, and 2) the person is moving between states or is a probable source of infection to persons likely to move between states – a condition that in practice refers to just about everyone.” Adam Klein and Benjamin Wittes, Preventive Detention in American Theory and Practice, 2 Harv. Nat’l Sec. J. 85, 174-75 (2011).

42 CFR § 70.1 Definitions (selected).

Apprehension means the temporary taking into custody of an individual or group for purposes of determining whether Federal quarantine, isolation, of conditional release is warranted.

Communicable stage means the stage during which an infectious agent may be transmitted either directly or indirectly from an infected individual to another individual.

Contaminated environment means the presence of an infectious agent on a surface, including inanimate articles, or on a substance, including food, water, or in the air.

Precommunicable stage means the stage beginning upon an individual’s earliest opportunity for exposure to an infectious agent and ending upon the individual entering or reentering the communicable stage of the disease or, if the individual does not enter the communicable stage, the latest date at which the individual could reasonably be expected to have the potential to enter or reenter the communicable stage.

Public health emergency as used in this part means:

(1) Any communicable disease event as determined by the Director with either documented or significant potential for regional, national, or international communicable disease spread or that is highly likely to cause death or serious illness if not properly controlled; or

(2) Any communicable disease event described in a declaration by the Secretary pursuant to 319(a) of the Public Health Service Act (42 U.S.C. § 247d(a)); or

[there are three additional subsections].

Qualifying stage is statutorily defined (42 U.S.C. § 264(d)(2)) to mean:

(1) The communicable stage of a quarantinable communicable disease; or

(2) The precommunicable stage of the quarantinable communicable disease, but only if the quarantinable communicable disease would be likely to cause a public health emergency if transmitted to other individuals.

Reasonably believed to be infected, as applied to an individual, means specific articulable facts upon which a public health officer could reasonably draw the inference that an individual has been exposed, either directly or indirectly, to the infectious agent that causes a quarantinable communicable disease, as through contact with an infected person or an infected person’s bodily fluids, a contaminated environment, or through an intermediate host or vector, and that as a consequence of the exposure, the individual is or may be harboring in the body the infectious agent of that quarantinable communicable disease.

42 CFR § 70.6 Apprehension and detention of persons with quarantinable communicable diseases.

(a) The Director may authorize the apprehension, medical examination, quarantine, isolation, or conditional release of any individual for the purpose of preventing the introduction, transmission, and spread of quarantinable communicable diseases, as specified by [Presidential] Executive Order, of Jane based upon a finding that: [strike throughs here just for clarity].

(1) The individual is reasonably believed to be infected with a quarantinable communicable disease There are specific articulable facts upon which a public health officer could reasonably draw the inference that Jane has been exposed, either directly or indirectly, to the infectious agent that causes a quarantinable communicable disease, as through contact with an infected person or an infected person’s bodily fluids, a contaminated environment, or through an intermediate host of vector… [the foregoing strikethrough and underlined insertion is based on the CFR definition of “reasonably believed to be infected”] in a qualifying stage, which means either the communicable stage of a quarantinable communicable disease [the forgoing underlined insertion is taken from the first CFR/USC definition of “qualifying stage”], or the precommunicable stage of the quarantinable communicable disease… [the foregoing underlined insertion is taken from the second CFR/USC definition of “qualifying stage”], which means the stage beginning upon an individual’s earliest opportunity for exposure to an infectious agent and ending upon the individual entering or reentering the communicable stage of the disease or, if the individual does not enter the communicable stage, the latest date at which the individual could reasonably be expected to have the potential to enter or reenter the communicable stage [the foregoing underlined insertion is taken from the CFR definition of “precommunicable stage”], and is moving or about to move from a State into another State; or

(2) The individual is reasonably believed to be infected with a quarantinable communicable disease There are specific articulable facts upon which a public health officer could reasonably draw the inference that Jane has been exposed, either directly or indirectly, to the infectious agent that causes a quarantinable communicable disease in a qualifying stage, which means either the communicable stage of a quarantinable communicable disease, or the precommunicable stage or a quarantinable communicable disease, which means the stage beginning upon an individual’s earliest opportunity for exposure to an infectious agent and ending upon the individual entering or reentering the communicable stage of the disease or, if the individual does not enter the communicable stage, the latest date at which the individual could reasonably be expected to have the potential to enter or reenter the communicable stage, and constitutes a probable source of infection to other individuals who may be moving from a State into another State.

(b) [about adequate food and water].

42 CFR § 70.14 Requirements relating to the issuance of a Federal order for quarantine, isolation, or conditional release.

Article quotation: “Federal law also provides for the “apprehension and examination of persons” when the following factors are present: 1) The person is “reasonably believed to be infected” with a communicable disease in a communicable or precommunicable stage, and 2) the person is moving between states or is a probable source of infection to persons likely to move between states – a condition that in practice refers to just about everyone.” Adam Klein and Benjamin Wittes, Preventive Detention in American Theory and Practice, 2 Harv. Nat’l Sec. J. 85, 174-75 (2011).

The Fourth Amendment to the Constitution of the United States

The Fourth Amendment reads:

The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.

U.S. Const. amend IV.

Jane’s apprehension was a seizure.

Jane’s apprehension was a seizure. Black’s Law Dictionary 125, 1635 (12th ed. 2024) (”apprehension” is a “[s]eizure in the name of the law; arrest[;]” while “seizure” is defined as “[t]he act or an instance of taking possession of a person or property by legal right or process.); Seizure Definition & Meaning - Merriam-Webster; https://tinyurl.com/3a36askk (“An apprehension is a seizure. the act, action, or process of seizing : the state of being seized[.]”).

Jane’s apprehension is subject to Fourth Amendment scrutiny because Fourth Amendment protections apply to all seizures by government authorities, whether criminal or civil in nature.

Jane’s apprehension is subject to Fourth Amendment scrutiny, even though CPB’s apprehension/seizure was civil in nature, because Fourth Amendment protections apply to all seizures by government authorities, whether criminal or civil. Skinner v. Railway Labor Executives’ Assoc., et al., 489 U.S. 602, 641 (1989) (Marshall, J., dissenting) (“[T]he Fourth Amendment—unlike the Fifth and Sixth—does not confine its protections to either criminal or civil actions. Instead, it protects generally the right of the people to be secure.”) (internal quotation marks and brackets omitted), citing New Jersey v. TLO, 469 U.S. 325, 335 (1985) (“[W]e have held the Fourth Amendment applicable to the activities of civil as well as criminal authorities[.]”).[13] This includes searches and seizures conducted pursuant to Code of Federal Regulations (C.F.R.) provisions. Skinner, 489 U.S. at 619, 609 (subsidiarily “hold[ing] that the Fourth amendment is applicable to” C.F.R. provisions requiring “transport[ing] all crew members and other covered employees directly involved in [a specified category of railway] accident or incident to an independent medical facility” for obtaining blood and urine samples.

A seizure is not reasonable unless it is accomplished pursuant to a judicial warrant issued upon probable cause.

“[A] search or seizure” “is not reasonable unless it is accomplished pursuant to a judicial warrant issued upon probable cause.” Id. at 619.

The “special needs” exception to the warrant requirement.

“[I]n certain well-defined circumstances,” the Court “ha[s] recognized exceptions to [the warrant requirement],” “when special needs, beyond the normal need for law enforcement, make the warrant and probable cause-requirement impracticable.” Id. “When faced with” “special needs, [the Court] ha[s] not hesitated to balance the governmental and privacy interests to assess the practicality of the warrant and probable-cause requirements in [a] particular context.” Id.

To date, the Court has held “special needs” obviated the warrant and probable-cause requirements in Griffin v. Wisconsin, 483 U.S. 868, 873 (1987) (search of probationer’s home); New York v. Burger, 482 U.S. 691, 699-703 (1987) (search of premises of certain highly regulated businesses); O’Connor v. Ortega, ___ U.S. ___, ___ (19__) (work-related searches of employee’s desks and offices); New Jersey v. T.L.O., ___ U.S. ___ (19__) (search of student’s property by school officials); Bell v. Wolfish, 441 U.S. 520, 558-560 (1970) (body cavity search of prison inmates); Skinner, 489 U.S. ___ (1989) (_______________); Ferguson v. City of Charleston, 532 U.S. 67, ___ (2001) (_______________); Veronia School Dist. 47J v. Acton, 515 U.S. 646, ___ (1995) (_______________); Treasury Employees v. Von Raab, 489 U.S. 656, ___ (1989) (_______________); Indianapolis v. Edmund, 531 U.S. 32, ___ (2000) (_______________); Chandler v. Miller, 520 U.S. 305 (1997) (_______________);

[research for any decisions not so holding]

Id. at 619, 609. After discussing the Fourth Amendment’s reasonableness standard, the Court observed “[e]xcept in certain well-defined circumstances, “[A] search or seizure” “is not reasonable unless it is accomplished pursuant to a judicial warrant issued upon probable cause.” Id. at 619.

Also, it is settled law that actions taken [draft this]

Jane’s seizure was unreasonable under the Fourth Amendment.

[Fill this in.]

The “special needs” exception to the Fourth Amendment does not justify Jane’s seizure and detention.

a. What is the “special needs” exception to the Fourth Amendment?

Skinner, et al. v. Railway Labor Executives’ Assoc., et al., 489 U.S. 602 (1989), subsidiarily held “the Fourth amendment is applicable to” certain Code of Federal Regulations provisions requiring “transport[ing] all crew members and other covered employees directly involved in [a specified category of railway] accident or incident to an independent medical facility” for obtaining blood and urine samples. Id. at 619, 609. After discussing the Fourth Amendment’s reasonableness standard, the Court observed “[e]xcept in certain well-defined circumstances, a search or seizure” “is not reasonable unless it is accomplished pursuant to a judicial warrant issued upon probable cause.” Id. at 619.

One of the well-defined circumstances is “when special needs, beyond the normal need of law enforcement, make the warrant and probable-cause requirement impractical.” Id. (internal quotation marks omitted). Instead, the Court has “balance[d] the governmental and privacy interests to assess the practicality of the warrant and probable-cause requirements in the particular context.” Id.

The “special needs doctrine” as “[a]n exception to the Fourth Amendment allowing searches with neither a warrant nor probable cause for non-law-enforcement purposes such as employee drug screenings, building inspections, health inspections, and other administrative inspections[,]”decided by “[a] balancing test used by the Supreme Court to determine whether certain searches (such as administrative, civil-based, or public safety searches) impose unreasonably on individual rights.” See Black’s Law Dictionary 1688 (12th ed. 2024) (“special needs doctrine[,]” “special needs analysis”)

[restart here].

b. The “special needs” exception does not apply to Jane’s apprehension and seizure because applying it here would represent a radical, unprecedented, and unconstitutional application expansion of the “closely guarded” special needs category.

[draft this]

“Quarantinable communicable disease”

A “quarantinable communicable disease” is a “communicable disease” that has been designated as a “quarantinable communicable disease” by Presidential Executive Order. To illustrate, common “communicable diseases” include Rhinoviruses (that cause the common cold), SARS-CoV-2, Influenza, HIV, Salmonella (one form of which can cause typhoid), Tuberculosis, Ringworm, Athlete’s Foot, Plasmodium (that causes malaria), and Lyme disease. Communicable diseases: Types, symptoms, prevention, and treatment (medicalnewstoday.com), https://tinyurl.com/mrx97hpr. But not all those are “quarantinable communicable diseases” because not all have been designated as such by Presidential Executive Order. The current list of “quarantinable communicable diseases” is comprised from diseases so designated in four Presidential Executive Orders (EO):[14]

Cholera

Diphtheria

infectious [sic] Tuberculosis

Measles[15]

Plague

Smallpox

Yellow Fever

Viral Hemorrhagic Fevers (Lassa, Marburg, Ebola, Crimean-Congo, South American, and others not yet isolated or named)

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS)[16]

Influenza caused by novel or reemergent influenza viruses that are causing, or have the potential to cause, a pandemic[17]

Sever acute respiratory syndromes[18]

JURISDICTION

2. Petitioner brings this action pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 2241 and 2242. This Court has jurisdiction pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 1331, 1350, 1651, 2201, and 2202; 5 U.S.C. § 702; the Sixth and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution, and the American Declaration on the Rights and Duties of Man. Insofar as Ms. Doe seeks declaratory relief, she also relies of Fed. R. Civ. P. 57.

3. This Court has authority under 28 U.S.C. § 2241 to grant the Writ of Habeas Corpus. This Court has authority under 28 U.S.C. § 2242 to entertain the petition filed on behalf of Ms. Doe by her husband, who acts as Next Friend to his wife. Pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 2201 this Court has authority to declare the rights and other legal relations of the parties herein, and under 28 U.S.C. § 2202 to effectuate and enforce declaratory relief by all necessary and proper means, as this case involves an actual controversy within the Court’s jurisdiction.

VENUE

4. Venue is proper in the United States District Court for the District of Utah, since at least one Respondent resides in the district, and substantial part of the events or omissions giving rise to the claim occurred in the district, at least one Respondent may be found in the district, and all Respondents are either officers or employees of the United States or any agency thereof acting in their official capacities. See 28 U.S.C. §§ 1391(b); 1391(e).

THE PARTIES

5. Petitioner Jane Doe is a United States citizen and resident of Salt Lake City being held in Respondents’ unlawful custody at HAFB. See Exhibit A, Affidavit of John Doe, attached hereto and incorporated by reference herein.

6. Respondent Joseph Robinette Biden, Jr., is the President of the United States. Jane Doe’s unlawful custody is purportedly pursuant Presidential Executive Order 14047, promulgated by Respondent Biden on September 17, 2021, see Exhibit B [Team: for this draft, I’m linking EO 14047: 2021.09.17-eo-14047-quarantinable-communicable-disease-measles-biden.pdf (wordpress.com); in any final draft EO 14047 will be submitted as an exhibit], as implemented by the unlawful Order for Quarantine. Accordingly, Respondent Biden is responsible for Jane Doe’s unlawful custody. He is sued in his official capacity [the Boumediene petition says official and personal capacity].

7. Respondent Xavier Becerra is the United States Secretary of Health and Human Services. He has supervisory responsibility over the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). His statutory authority was invoked in the unlawful Order for Quarantine. Accordingly, Respondent Becerra is responsible for Jane Doe’s unlawful custody. He is sued in his official capacity [the Boumediene petition says official and personal capacity].

8. Respondent Mandy K. Cohen is the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). She has supervisory responsibility over CDC. Her subordinate, Lisa Rotz, MD, Deputy Director, Division of Global Migration and Quarantine, CDC, signed the unlawful Order for Quarantine under which Jane Doe was apprehended and is now held in unlawful custody. Respondent Cohen’s statutory authority was invoked in that Order for Quarantine. Accordingly, Respondent Cohen is responsible for Jane Doe’s unlawful custody. She is sued in her official capacity [the Boumediene petition says official and personal capacity].

[continue from here].

[1] This petition’s format is adapted from AO 242 (Rev. 09/17), Petition for a Writ of Habeas Corpus Under 28 U.S.C. § 2241 (uscourts.gov), https://tinyurl.com/nc7j8kvw.

[2] This petition’s format is adapted from AO 242 (Rev. 09/17), Petition for a Writ of Habeas Corpus Under 28 U.S.C. § 2241 (uscourts.gov), https://tinyurl.com/nc7j8kvw (To the prospective user of this document. I suggest considering leaving this footnote in, so that the court knows the format is adapted from an approved format, so that the petition does not get rejected by the court. Plus, presumably this template will be adapted and used by non-lawyers, to whom more latitude is shown when it comes to format of pleadings.)

[3] Note to reader of this template. I have included the memorandum of points and authorities in this document, at the end of the petition itself, to keep both documents together. If and when modified and filed, that memorandum will need to be cut and pasted into a separate document, and those documents will need to be filed with the court as separate documents.

[4] Note to reader of this template: this template is intended to be modified for a use in a future CDC apprehension situations. The fictional chronology under this heading is in-part adapted from the two tranches of FOIA-d CDC documents linked later in the template because I need something to work with to draft it. Any future users of this template will need to be discerning enough to decide which footnotes to leave in a court filed document and which footnotes to remove before court filing.

[5] Note to reader of this template: the language used in this template is taken from the CDC quarantine order beginning on p. 46 of the tranche of FOIA-d CDC documents linked in this footnote because I need something to work with to draft this template Petition for a Writ of Habeas Corpus: https://drive.google.com/file/d/155m-rTOXsIV4R-5cX97CEdnVipTxl16t/view?usp=sharing

[6] Jane does not cite those rules and regulations here because form AO 242 (Rev. 09/17), Petition for a Writ of Habeas Corpus Under 28 U.S.C. § 2241 (uscourts.gov), https://tinyurl.com/nc7j8kvw, says: “Do not to cite cases or law[,]” id., and it says: “Any legal arguments must be submitted in a separate memorandum.” Id. Thus, Jane has filed contemporaneously herewith a separate memorandum of points and authorities.

[7] Note to reader of this template: the medical declaration I’m referring to begins on p. 25 of the tranche of FOIA-d CDC documents linked here: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xkZeGpO6gYxPxDRJgIG-VGocA2l2vCPz/view?usp=sharing.

[8] Note to reader of this template: the language used in this template is taken from the CDC quarantine order beginning on p. 34 of the tranche of FOIA-d CDC documents linked in this footnote because I need something to work with to draft this template Petition for a Writ of Habeas Corpus: https://drive.google.com/file/d/155m-rTOXsIV4R-5cX97CEdnVipTxl16t/view?usp=sharing

[9] Note to reader of this template: the language used in this template is taken from the CDC quarantine order beginning on p. 8 of the tranche of FOIA-d CDC documents linked in this footnote because I need something to work with to draft this template Petition for a Writ of Habeas Corpus: https://drive.google.com/file/d/155m-rTOXsIV4R-5cX97CEdnVipTxl16t/view?usp=sharing

[10] Adam Klein and Benjamin Wittes, Preventive Detention in American Theory and Practice, 2 Harv. Nat’l Sec. J. 85, 174-75 (2011).

[11] 42 U.S.C. § 264(b)’s benign wording—“Regulations prescribed under this section shall not provide for the apprehension, detention, or conditional release of individuals except for the purpose of preventing”—does not obscure that it affirmatively enables apprehension and detention. Id. (emphasis added).

[12] As will be discussed below, the regulation promulgated under 42 U.S.C. § 264(d)(1)(B) exceeds the scope of Congressional authority to promulgate. That section allows for promulgation of a regulation allowing for apprehension of a defined person who “will” be moving from a State to another State, but the promulgated regulation, 42 C.F.R. § 70 (6)(a)(2), allows for the apprehension of a defined person “who may be moving from a State into another State[,]” id., “a condition that in practice refers to just about anyone.” Adam Klein and Benjamin Wittes, Preventive Detention in American Theory and Practice, 2 Harv. Nat’l Sec. J. 85, 174-75 (2011).

[13] “Because the individual’s interest in privacy and person security suffers whether the government’s motivation is to investigate violations of criminal laws or breaches of other statutory or regulatory standards, it would be anomalous to say that the individual and his private property are fully protected by the Fourth Amendment only when the individual is suspected of criminal behavior.” TLO, 469 U.S. at 335 (internal quotation marks and citation omitted).

[14] EO 13295 (2003) (George W. Bush) (revoking prior list and promulgating new list); EO 13375 (2005) (George W. Bush) (amending EO 13295); EO 13674 (2014) (Barack H. Obama) (amending EO 13295); EO 14047 (2021) (Joseph R. Biden, Jr.) (amending EO 13295).

[15] Adding “Measles” to the list by Executive Order 14047 (2021) (Joseph R. Biden, Jr.) (specifying “Measles” be placed on the list after “infectious [sic] Tuberculosis[.]”

[16] Except for Measles, the foregoing diseases are listed in Executive Order 13295 (2003).

[17] Added to the list by Executive Order 13375 (2005) (George W. Bush).

[18] Added to the list by Executive Order 13474 (2014) (Barack H. Obama).