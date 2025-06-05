Discussion about this post

12h

They should NOT get away with this and would seem to me to border on USC Title 18 crimes of treason against the US Republic (our nation as founded) for the people comprise the nation! Also, please check USC Title 15 I think it talks about misleading and endangering citizens purposefully and is a felony with severe punishments.

19h

https://timothywiney.substack.com/p/conspiracy-is-not-a-dirty-word

